“Army Of The Dead” Sets A Release Date



Even as the Snyder Cut of Justice League moves towards an HBO Max release next month, there’s a second Zack Snyder project for 2021 that’s even more interesting. Yes, it’s Army of the Dead, his collaboration with Netflix. Interestingly, I only just learned that this was long intended to be (and perhaps still is) a sequel to Dawn of the Dead. Well, today we learned that it’s officially dropping on the streaming service this spring. Specifically, it hits on May 21st. A Trailer is just days away, too, so be sure to look out for that as well. It’s sure to be a big time spectacle from Snyder, to say the least.

Here’s a bit from Variety:

Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film, “Army of the Dead,” has set its release for May 21 at Netflix.

The director announced the news on Sunday via Twitter along with the film’s official poster, adding that a teaser is coming on Thursday.

“Army of the Dead” was first announced in 2008 as a sequel to 2004’s “Dawn of the Dead,” with Universal Studios and Warner Bros. producing and Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. directing. However, the project never got off the ground and was acquired by Netflix in January 2019, with Snyder on board to direct. Snyder also wrote the script based off of his own story, along with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.

“Army of the Dead” follows a group of mercenaries as they attempt a heist at a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The film stars Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, Ana de la Reguera as Cruz, Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters, Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman, Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe, Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters, Nora Arnezeder as Lily (The Coyote), Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter, Samantha Win as Chambers, Theo Rossi as Burt Cummings, Huma Qureshi as Geeta, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hunter Bly and Richard Cetrone as Zeus.

(Source: Variety)