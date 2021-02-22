HBO Previews Their 2021 Content, Including “Scenes From A Marriage”



HBO really wants you to look forward to their content this year. To that end, the network recently dropped a Trailer for their impending 2021 shows. There’s a bunch of interesting ones, but chief among them is a miniseries remake of the Ingmar Bergman classic Scenes From a Marriage. Much like the Swedish original aired as several episodes on television, so too will this one. Here, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac will be the couple at the center of the event series. Those two obviously have worked together before, notably in A Most Violent Year, so watching them duke it out again is going to be a real treat.

Variety had this to say, when reporting on the miniseries last year, back when it was Michelle Williams opposite Isaac, as opposed to Chastain:

Oscar Isaac and Michelle Williams are attached to star in an HBO limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes From a Marriage,” Variety has learned.

Bergman’s version aired on Swedish television in 1973, consisting of six episodes. Bergman directed the series with Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson starring. The new version is said to re-examine the show’s depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

Williams and Isaac will also executive produce in addition to starring. Hagai Levi will write, direct, and executive produce. Michael Ellenberg will executive produce via Media Res. Amy Herzog, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman, and Blair Breard will also executive produce. Media Res and Endeavor content will produce.

Here’s the video from HBO:

