The Next “Spider-Man” Film Officially Has A Title!



Earlier today brought a fun announcement for the next installment of the Spider-Man franchise currently being shared by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Yesterday, stars Jacob Batalon, Tom Holland, and Zendaya had each put out phony titles for the sequel, ranging from Batalon’s Spider-Man: Homewrecker, to Holland’s Spider-Man: Phone Home, as well as Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Homeslice. Obviously, they weren’t the actual titles for the movie. Each had a new image from the flick to share, but it was all a tease. However, we now have an official title for the movie. It’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is fitting, considering the likely subject matter. It happened in a video shared on Twitter, getting director Jon Watts in on the fun. Now, we just have to wait until the end of the year to see what they’re cooking up!

Here is the video announcing the title:

Stay tuned for more on Spider-Man: No Way Home as the year progresses…

(Photos courtesy of Sony Pictures)