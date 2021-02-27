Telluride Is Planning To Have An In-Person Festival In September



The Telluride Film Festival is always one of the most influential parts of any awards season. So, the lack of a fest this year was definitely a blow to campaigning. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic made that an impossibility. Here in 2021, however, the powers that be at Telluride are planning for a return to a large degree of normalcy. They’ve announced that from September 2nd to September 6th, the Telluride Film Festival will go on, in person. Can it happen? We shall see. However, one certainly hopes that by the fall, things are at a point where something like this will be possible, that’s for sure.

Here is some of the story from Variety:

The Telluride Film Festival is optimistic that by September, it will be able to safely hold an in-person event in the Colorado mountain town, including an extra day of programming. The fest is set for Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, organizers announced Friday.

Executive director Julie Huntsinger said in a statement, “We are beyond excited to announce our dates. Our position within the festival calendar gives us hope that we will be able to hold the festival this year. We are guided by science and are continuously evaluating the global pandemic in relation to health, travel and live events. Time will tell, but in the meantime, we are busy planning for and putting together an incredible program.”

The festival is not making new passes available, since most passholders rolled over their 2020 passes to this year. “Without knowing theater capacity restrictions, the small number of passes left are being held back out of an abundance of caution,” Huntsinger said.

The festival is compiling a wait list for passes.

“We would like to take this moment to thank everyone for their continued support of Telluride Film Festival. There have been some truly remarkable souls who went above and beyond throughout the past 12 months,” said Huntsinger. “It has been a difficult year for everyone, and we hope to welcome back our audience to the beautiful mountains of Telluride to do what we do best: celebrate the art of film.”

