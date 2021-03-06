“Boss Level” Gives an Action Twist To The Time Loop Story



The fantasy trope of Time Loops is all the rage again. Obviously, we all know Groundhog Day, which did it perfectly. Last year brought Palm Springs, which also did it terrifically well. Just a few weeks ago, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things also found a way to make the premise charming. Now, we have Boss Level, which decides to go in a whole other direction. Instead of being a comedy or a romantic comedy, it goes as far away from rom-com as possible. Instead, we have a violent action film, with admittedly comedic undertones (which sets it apart from Edge of Tomorrow, for example). The result is something that stands out, that’s for sure.

The movie is a mix of action and science fiction, with a little comedy thrown in for good measure. As we learn early on, former Special Forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) is trapped in a time loop that will constantly repeat the day of his murder. The more he dies, as well as the longer he lives during these loops, Roy begins to uncover some clues about his situation. Specifically, it turns out that a secret government project developed by his ex Jemma Wells (Naomi Watts) could hold the key to unlocking the mystery behind his current fate. Fighting repeated death, as well as the clock, Roy realizes that he needs to hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), who is the head of the government program Jemma works for. This would be hard enough, but he has to do this while outrunning the large group of assassins tasked with offing him. They’re determined to keep him from answers, which he needs in order to break out of the loop, but if he can do that, he may be able to save his family. Action ensues. Joe Carnahan directs here and co-writes with Chris Borey and Eddie Borey. Juan Miguel Azpiroz handles the cinematography, while Clinton Shorter composes the score. Supporting players include Ken Jeong, Selina Lo, Sheaun McKinney, Will Sasso, Annabelle Wallis, Michelle Yeoh, and more.

This film showcases Joe Carnahan having a blast behind the camera. He’s getting to indulge in his trademark action sensibilities, while also winking at the camera the whole time. Plus, this represents a welcome leading man role for Frank Grillo, who is perfectly cast. Naomi Watts admittedly is wasted, while Mel Gibson is just kind of there, but Grillo is rather aces. You want to spend time with him, enjoy watching him kick ass, and root for his survival. All of that goes a long way here.

Boss Level does manage to show how you can take a well worn premise and do something fun with it. While you’re going to think of other time loop flicks, especially Edge of Tomorrow, this one has its own personality. While that movie was a big spectacle, this one is something closer to a joke. It’s never a straight up comedy, but it’s closer in tone to one. That’s also something that works in the film’s favor, since you never think about how morbid it all is. You just chuckle along and enjoy the ride, carnage filled as it is.

Now playing on Hulu, Boss Level is silly and violent fun. If that strikes your fancy, you’ll dig it. If not, you’ll have very little use for the film. That all depends on you. Personally, the movie was a bit of a blast, if decidedly low art. Give the flick a shot if it seems up your alley. If nothing else, it’s a solid diversion this weekend…

