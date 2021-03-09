BAFTA, DGA, And PGA Nominees Announced!
The last 24 hours have seen some major moves in the awards season, coming on the heels of the Golden Globes. After the Producers Guild announced yesterday, today brought the BAFTA nominations, as well as the DGA nominees. With all that to share, we should just get to it. Yes, below you’ll see BAFTA, DGA, and PGA citations, with the winners still to come. Take a gander and sit tight for plenty more precursors, as well as what it means for Monday’s impending Oscar nominations…
BAFTA up first:
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman
Frances Mcdormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas And The Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami…
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]
Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]
Film Not In The English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Director
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks, Sarah Gavron
Original Screenplay
Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
The Dig, Moira Buffini
The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Original Score
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News Of The World, James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis
Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Casting
Calm With Horses, Shaheen Baig
Judas And The Black Messiah, Alexa L. Fogel
Minari ,Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Rocks, Lucy Pardee
Cinematography
Judas And The Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Küchler
News Of The World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
Editing
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound Of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial Of The Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Production Design
The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News Of The World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Costume Design
Ammonite, Michael O’connor
The Dig, Alice Babidge
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mank, Trish Summerville
Make Up & Hair
The Dig, Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier
Sound
Greyhound, Tbc
News Of The World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Sound Of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
Special Visual Effects
Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One And Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time, Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
The Owl And The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
The Song Of A Lost Boy, Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein
DGA
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for 2020
Lee Isaac Chung
“Minari”
(A24)
Emerald Fennell
“Promising Young Woman”
(Focus Features)
David Fincher
“Mank”
(Netflix)
Aaron Sorkin
“The Trial of the Chicago 7”
(Netflix; DreamWorks Pictures)
Chloé Zhao
“Nomadland”
(Searchlight Pictures)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for 2020
Radha Blank
“The Forty-Year-Old Version”
(Netflix)
Fernando Frías de la Parra
“I’m No Longer Here”
(Netflix)
Regina King
“One Night in Miami”
(Amazon Studios)
Darius Marder
“Sound of Metal”
(Amazon Studios)
Florian Zeller
“The Father”
(Sony Pictures Classics)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a Documentary Feature for 2020
Michael Dweck & Gregory Kershaw
“The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Pippa Ehrlich & James Reed
“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix)
David France
“Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO Max)
Amanda McBaine & Jesse Moss
“Boys State” (Apple / A24)
Benjamin Ree
“The Painter and the Thief” (Elevation Pictures)
PGA
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)
Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines
“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)
Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)
Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black
“Mank” (Netflix)
Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski
“Minari” (A24)
Producer: Christina Oh
“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
Producers: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao
“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)
Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein
“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell
“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)
Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
Producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
“The Croods: A New Age” (DreamWorks Animation)
Producer: Mark Swift
“Onward” (Pixar)
Producer: Kori Rae
“Over the Moon” (Netflix)
Producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou
“Soul” (Pixar)
Producer: Dana Murray
“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
Producers: Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television
“Better Call Saul” (AMC) – Season 5
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“Bridgerton” – (Netflix) – Season 1
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“The Crown” (Netflix) – Season 4
Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn
“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) – Season 2
Producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck
“Ozark” (Netflix) – Season 3
Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) – Season 10
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) – Season 1
Producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ullin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) – Season 6
Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 1
Producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly
“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) – Season 2
Producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television
“I May Destroy You” (HBO)
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“Normal People” (Hulu)
Producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee
“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
Producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto
“The Undoing” (HBO)
Producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer
“Unorthodox” (Netflix)
Producers: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
“Bad Education” (HBO)
Producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square“
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
Producers: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller
“Jane Goodall: The Hope“
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“What the Constitution Means To Me“
Producers: eligibility determination pending
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
“60 Minutes” (CBS) – Season 53
Producer: Bill Owens
“The Last Dance” (ESPN) – Season 1
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“Laurel Canyon” (EPIX)
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“McMillion$” (HBO) – Season 1
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” (Netflix)
Producers: eligibility determination pending
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
“8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Special)” (Netflix)
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central) – Season 26
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) – Season 7
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS) – Season 6
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC) – Season 46
Producers: eligibility determination pending
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
“The Amazing Race” (CBS) – Season 32
Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan
“The Masked Singer” (FOX) – Season 3, Season 4
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“Nailed It!” (Netflix) – Season 4
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” ( (Season 12)
Producers: eligibility determination pending
“The Voice” (NBC) – Season 18, Season 19
Producers: eligibility determination pending
–
