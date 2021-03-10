ASC Nominees Revealed!



Earlier today, the American Society of Cinematographers revealed their nominations, hoping to clear up who might be Oscar nominees next week. Well, they definitely confirmed that Erik Messerschmidt, Phedon Papamichael, Joshua James Richards, and Dariusz Wolski are very likely to hear their names called on Monday morning. As for the final slot, they went with Newton Thomas Sigel, but for Cherry, not Da 5 Bloods, as many expected. Messerchmidt (Mank), Papamichael (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Richards (Nomadland), and Wolski (News of the World) feel safe. As for the final spot at the Academy Awards in Best Cinematography, anything is possible, so sit tight…

Here are the ASC nominees for this year:

Feature Film

Erik Messerschmidt, ASC

Mank

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Joshua James Richards

Nomadland

Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC

Cherry

Dariusz Wolski, ASC

News of the World

Spotlight

Katelin Arizmendi

Swallow

Aurélien Marra

Two of Us

Andrey Naydenov

Dear Comrades!

Documentary

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw

The Truffle Hunters

Viktor Kosakovskiy and Egil Håskjold Larsen

Gunda

Gianfranco Rosi

Notturno

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Martin Ahlgren, ASC

The Plot Against America, “Part 6”

Anette Haellmigk

The Great, “The Great”

Pete Konczal

Fargo, “The Birthplace of Civilization”

Steven Meizler

The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Marshall Adams, ASC

Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

Carlos Catalán

Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits”

François Dagenais, CSC

Project Blue Book, “Area 51”

Jon Joffin, ASC

Motherland: Fort Salem, “Up is Down”

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC

Project Blue Book, “Operation Mainbrace”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

David Franco

Perry Mason, “Chapter 2”

Ken Glassing

Lucifer, “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken”

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC

The Crown, “Fairytale”

David Greene, ASC, CSC

Impulse, “The Moroi”

M. David Mullen, ASC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC

The Crown, “Imbroglio”

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Ava Berkofsky

Insecure, “Lowkey Lost”

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

Baz Idoine

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Matthew Jensen, ASC

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 15: The Believer”

Jas Shelton

Homecoming, “Giant”

Stay tuned to see who wins!