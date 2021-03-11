The Academy Shows Off Its Oscar Poster!



With the Academy Award nominations coming bright and early on Monday morning and voting wrapping up, it’s the calm before the storm. Still, the Academy has a little treat to share with us today, showing off the Key Art for the impending ceremony. Not only that, they’ve posted a fair amount of information about the Poster, as well as the artists who helped to create it. It’s pretty impressive stuff, so give it a look, as well as a read. As we await the announcement of who and what the latest crop of nominees are, the wait isn’t too much longer, so sit tight…

Here is the Poster, along with information about it here:

Stay tuned for the Oscar nominations on Monday morning!