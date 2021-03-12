41st Razzie Nominations Announced



As we await the Academy Award nominations, the Golden Raspberry Awards have chimed in with their own set of nominees. The Razzies, as they’re known, supposedly celebrate the worst in cinema each year. Of course, they rarely actually cite anything more than the easy targets, so the 41st ceremony is going to be more of the same. Personally, I think things like this are wholly unnecessary, trafficking in negativity and snark. However, people get a kick out of them, so we’re sharing, nonetheless. So, take a look and then basically pay them no mind afterwards…

Here are the Razzie nominees:

WORST PICTURE

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. – Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone – 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted & The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II & The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani – Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill & Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Dolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – The Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band – All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

365 Days

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hubie Halloween

Wonder Woman 1984

Stay tuned to see who the “winners” are…