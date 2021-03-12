41st Razzie Nominations Announced
As we await the Academy Award nominations, the Golden Raspberry Awards have chimed in with their own set of nominees. The Razzies, as they’re known, supposedly celebrate the worst in cinema each year. Of course, they rarely actually cite anything more than the easy targets, so the 41st ceremony is going to be more of the same. Personally, I think things like this are wholly unnecessary, trafficking in negativity and snark. However, people get a kick out of them, so we’re sharing, nonetheless. So, take a look and then basically pay them no mind afterwards…
Here are the Razzie nominees:
WORST PICTURE
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
WORST ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr. – Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone – 365 Days
Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
David Spade – The Wrong Missy
WORST ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted & The Witches
Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II & The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler – Music
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani – Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm
Shia LeBeouf – The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask
Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill & Survive the Night
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Dolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – The Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
WORST DIRECTOR
Charles Band – All 3 Barbie & Kendra movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
Sia – Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
365 Days
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hubie Halloween
Wonder Woman 1984
Stay tuned to see who the “winners” are…