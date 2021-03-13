The Global Box Office Champ Is “Avatar” Once Again



Well, the box office has barely been building back up, and yet we have some major news. This weekend, the all-time global box office champion is about to change again. Back in 2009, James Cameron’s Titanic set the record, which had stood for a decade, until 2019, when Avengers: Endgame passed it by. Well, that’s changing again. Avatar is besting that film, which gives Cameron’s movie now $2.8 billion, worldwide. Getting re-released in China was what did the trick for the flick, but it’s very impressive, however it was achieved. Kudos to all involved, and enjoy the honor. Something tells me that Avengers: Endgame will be coming for it again, before all is said and done.

Here is a bit of the story from The Hollywood Reporter:

Sorry, Avengers.

James Cameron’s 2009 epic blockbuster Avatar has passed up Marvel’s 2019 superhero extravaganza Avengers: Endgame to once again rule as the top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation.

Avatar’s surprise victory is a result of the movie’s re-release in China this weekend, where it earned more than $8 million through Saturday afternoon alone, according to Disney. That puts Avatar’s total box office at $2.8 billion, versus $2.797 billion for Endgame, which was released in 2019.

Commenting on the achievement, Avatar producer Jon Landau, said: “We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theaters during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support. We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come.”

In a tweet late Saturday morning, Marvel Studios acknowledged the achievement. “Congratulations to @JimCameron ,@JonLandau , and ALL of Na’vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown!” wrote the studio in a tweet. “We love you 3000. @OfficialAvatar.”

The official Avatar account tweeted a photo of a group of fans, all wearing face masks, along with a message. “Irayo to our fans in China for coming out to see Avatar on the big screen this weekend! This crown belongs to Na’vi Nation – it couldn’t have happened without you. @jonlandau @JimCameron.”

With Avengers and Avatar-themed art from BossLogic, Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo Brothers tweeted, “Passing the gauntlet back to you… @JimCameron.”

The good news for Disney, which owns Marvel Studios — it also is now home to Avatar as a result of the merger with 20th Century Fox.

Congrats to Avatar…

(Source: THR)