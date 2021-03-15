        Academy Award Nominations Finally Announced!                USC Scripter Award Goes To "Nomadland"                The Global Box Office Champ Is "Avatar" Once Again                41st Razzie Nominations Announced                The Academy Shows Off Its Oscar Poster!                ASC Nominees Revealed!                BAFTA, DGA, And PGA Nominees Announced!                Critics Choice Awards Give Carey Mulligan, "Nomadland", And More Big Wins                The Critics Choice Awards Are Tonight!                "Boss Level" Gives an Action Twist To The Time Loop Story                Annie Awards Announce Their Nominations!                Golden Globes Winners Include "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" And "Nomadland"                The Golden Globes Are Tonight!                Telluride Is Planning To Have An In-Person Festival In September                Superman Is Getting A New Take From J.J. Abrams And Ta-Nehisi Coates        
Academy Award Nominations Finally Announced!

By: Joey Magidson


It was longer than usually, but at long last, the Oscar nominations are here. The field was led this year by Mank, scoring ten citations, with a number of films next in line. More to come, but for now, why not just get right to the good stuff, no? The movies deserve the stage. So, here you go…

Here are the Academy Award nominees for this year:

Best Picture

The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed
Chadwick Boseman
Antony Hopkins
Gary Oldman
Steven Yeun

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis
Andra Day
Vanessa Kirby
Frances McDormand
Carey Mulligan

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Leslie Odom Jr
Paul Raci
Lakeith Stanfeld

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Amanda Seyfried
Yuh-Jung Youn

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg
David Fincher
Lee Isaac Chung
Chloe Zhao
Emerald Fennell

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Costume Design

Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Music (Original Song)

Fight For Me, Judas
Hear My Voice, Chicago 7
Husavik, European Song Contest
Io Si, The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night In Miami

Documentary Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette
A Concerto Is A Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Natasha

Animated Feature Film

Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Animated Short Film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

Live Action Short Film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

International Feature Film

Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vida, Aida?

Cinematography

Judas and The Black Messiah
Mank
News Of the World
Nomadland
The Trial Of the Chicago 7

Film Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Production Design

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News Of The World
Tenet

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Sound

Greyhoud
Mank
News Of The World
Soul
Sound Of Metal

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

Congrats to the nominees!

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
