A Guide To Watching The Oscar Nominees Before The Big Night



Now that the Academy Award nominations have been announced, for many, the task becomes checking the films themselves out. Only some of us are Oscar buffs who see everything well in advance. Hell, plenty of folks don’t even have access to most of the movies until around now. So, it’s always a plus when there are resources available to help out. Variety has done just such a service, showcasing where you can see the flicks that the Academy rewarded yesterday. The nominees already did their part, putting forth superb entertainment, so now you have the opportunity to bone up on the contenders…

Variety has the list, which you can see below:

Best Picture:

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — in theaters (no longer on HBO Max); VOD release TBA

“Mank” — stream via Netflix

“Minari” — in theaters; stream on VOD

“Nomadland” — in theaters; stream via Hulu

“Promising Young Woman” — in theaters; stream on VOD

“Sound of Metal” — stream via Amazon Prime

“The Father” — in theaters; VOD starting March 26

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — stream via Netflix

Best Animated Feature Film:

“Onward” — stream via Disney Plus

“Over the Moon” — stream via Netflix

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” — stream via Netflix

“Soul” — stream via Disney Plus

“Wolfwalkers” — stream via Apple TV Plus

Best Documentary Feature:

“Collective” — stream on VOD

“Crip Camp” — stream via Netflix

“The Mole Agent” — stream via Hulu

“My Octopus Teacher” — stream via Netflix

“Time” — stream via Amazon Prime

Best International Feature Film:

“Another Round” (Denmark) — stream via Hulu

“Better Days” (Hong Kong) — stream on VOD

“Collective” (Romania) — stream on VOD

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia) — TBA

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina) — stream on VOD

Best Animated Short Film:

“Burrow” — stream via Disney Plus

“Genius Loci” — TBA

“If Anything Happens I Love You” — stream via Netflix

“Opera” — TBA

“Yes-People” — TBA

Best Documentary Short Subject:

“Colette” — stream via YouTube

“A Concerto Is a Conversation” — stream via YouTube

“Do Not Split” — stream via YouTube

“Hunger Ward” — TBA

“A Love Song for Latasha” — stream via Netflix

Best Live-Action Short Film:

“Feeling Through” — stream online

“The Letter Room” — stream via Topic

“The Present” — TBA

“Two Distant Strangers” — TBA

“White Eye” — TBA

Additional Feature Film Contenders:

“Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm” (Best Supporting Actress; Adapted Screenplay) — stream via Amazon Prime

“Da 5 Bloods” (Best Score) — stream via Netflix

“Emma” (Best Costume Design; Makeup and Hairstyling) — stream via HBO Max

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (Best Song) — stream via Netflix

“Greyhound” (Best Sound) — stream via Apple TV Plus

“Hillbilly Elegy” (Best Supporting Actress; Makeup and Hairstyling) — stream via Netflix

“Love and Monsters” (Best Visual Effects) — stream on VOD

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Best Actor; Best Actress; Production Design; Costume Design; Makeup and Hairstyling) — stream via Netflix

“Mulan” (Best Visual Effects; Costume Design) — stream via Disney Plus

“News of the World” (Best Production Design; Cinematography; Sound; Score) — stream on VOD

“One Night in Miami” (Best Supporting Actor; Adapted Screenplay; Song) — stream via Amazon Prime

“Pieces of a Woman” (Best Actress) — stream via Netflix

“Pinocchio” (Best Costume Design; Makeup and Hairstyling) — stream on VOD

“Tenet” (Best Production Design; Visual Effects) — stream on VOD

“The Life Ahead” (Best Song) — stream via Netflix

“The Midnight Sky” (Best Visual Effects) — stream via Netflix

“The One and Only Ivan” (Best Visual Effects) — stream via Disney Plus

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Best Actress) — stream via Hulu

“The White Tiger” (Best Adapted Screenplay) — stream via Netflix

Stay tuned for more on the Academy Awards!

(Source: Variety)