        Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" Gets A Release Date                A Guide To Watching The Oscar Nominees Before The Big Night                Academy Award Nominations Finally Announced!                USC Scripter Award Goes To "Nomadland"                The Global Box Office Champ Is "Avatar" Once Again                41st Razzie Nominations Announced                The Academy Shows Off Its Oscar Poster!                ASC Nominees Revealed!                BAFTA, DGA, And PGA Nominees Announced!                Critics Choice Awards Give Carey Mulligan, "Nomadland", And More Big Wins                The Critics Choice Awards Are Tonight!                "Boss Level" Gives an Action Twist To The Time Loop Story                Annie Awards Announce Their Nominations!                Golden Globes Winners Include "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" And "Nomadland"                The Golden Globes Are Tonight!        
HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” Gets A Release Date
Wed, Mar 17 2021 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CELEBS, HEADLINES, MOVIES, MUSIC, TV

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” Gets A Release Date

By: Joey Magidson


As we begin to slowly transition back to a slightly more normal version of the cinematic world, it’s not too crazy to start thinking about late 2021 releases. After all, by then, most of us should be comfortable being back in movie theaters, so of course one might wonder what films will be waiting for us then. In particular, that might be the case considering that it should be the start of awards season again. Well, Focus Features sure hopes that one of their flicks is on your minds then, since they’ve dated Kenneth Branagh’s new project Belfast for November. Could it be the sort of adult fare that Oscar sometimes falls for? We shall see…

Here’s a bit from The Hollywood Reporter:

Focus Features has set a Nov. 12 release date for Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, which will open in U.S. theaters during the heart of awards season.

Written and directed by Branagh, Belfast tells the story of one boy’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in Northern Ireland, where Branagh is from. Focus Features will distribute the film in the U.S., while Universal will handle overseas duties.

Branagh has described the film as his most personal yet. “It’s about coming home – a dramatic journey of excitement, emotion and humour,” the filmmaker said in previous statement.

Belfast stars Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and in introduces 10-year-old Jude Hill. Dornan and Balfe play a passionate working-class couple caught up in the mayhem, with Dench and Hinds as the sharp-witted grandparents.

Stay tuned for more…

(Source: THR)

About Joey Magidson

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
View all articles by Joey Magidson
Send Email |Website

Follow us

Breaking Hollywood News   


UPDATES BY EMAIL

Comments are closed.