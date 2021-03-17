Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” Gets A Release Date



As we begin to slowly transition back to a slightly more normal version of the cinematic world, it’s not too crazy to start thinking about late 2021 releases. After all, by then, most of us should be comfortable being back in movie theaters, so of course one might wonder what films will be waiting for us then. In particular, that might be the case considering that it should be the start of awards season again. Well, Focus Features sure hopes that one of their flicks is on your minds then, since they’ve dated Kenneth Branagh’s new project Belfast for November. Could it be the sort of adult fare that Oscar sometimes falls for? We shall see…

Here’s a bit from The Hollywood Reporter:

Focus Features has set a Nov. 12 release date for Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, which will open in U.S. theaters during the heart of awards season.

Written and directed by Branagh, Belfast tells the story of one boy’s childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in Northern Ireland, where Branagh is from. Focus Features will distribute the film in the U.S., while Universal will handle overseas duties.

Branagh has described the film as his most personal yet. “It’s about coming home – a dramatic journey of excitement, emotion and humour,” the filmmaker said in previous statement.

Belfast stars Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds and in introduces 10-year-old Jude Hill. Dornan and Balfe play a passionate working-class couple caught up in the mayhem, with Dench and Hinds as the sharp-witted grandparents.

