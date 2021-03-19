        "The Falcon And The Winter Soldier" Launches As Another Strong MCU Propety On Disney+                Don't Expect Any Zoom At The Oscars                Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast" Gets A Release Date                A Guide To Watching The Oscar Nominees Before The Big Night                Academy Award Nominations Finally Announced!                USC Scripter Award Goes To "Nomadland"                The Global Box Office Champ Is "Avatar" Once Again                41st Razzie Nominations Announced                The Academy Shows Off Its Oscar Poster!                ASC Nominees Revealed!                BAFTA, DGA, And PGA Nominees Announced!                Critics Choice Awards Give Carey Mulligan, "Nomadland", And More Big Wins                The Critics Choice Awards Are Tonight!                "Boss Level" Gives an Action Twist To The Time Loop Story                Annie Awards Announce Their Nominations!        
“The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” Launches As Another Strong MCU Propety On Disney+

By: Joey Magidson


Today, the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded on the small screen yet again, with the debut of Marvel Studios’ second Disney+ limited series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Coming hot on the heels of the success of WandaVision, these are big shoes to fill, but so far, the MCU is continuing to branch out in some very interesting directions. Whereas WandaVision had a magical element to it, this does seem like a somewhat more grounded show. In some ways, it’ll be both more realistic and also more action-packed, making The Falcon and the Winter Soldier something that could easily remind you of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, for example. I know I’m digging it so far, that’s for sure…

The premise for the miniseries is this, courtesy of IMDb: “Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.” The cast obviously features Anthony Mackie as Sam/Falcon, alongside Sebastian Stan as Bucky/Winter Soldier, with supporting players that include Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, and more. Kari Skogland directs the series, with the head writer on hand being Malcolm Spellman.

Here’s the Final Trailer, if you need a refresher:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojGHE581lsM

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now streaming weekly on Disney+!

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
