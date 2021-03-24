“Nomadland” Wins The Producers Guild Of America Award!



A few minutes ago, the Producers Guild Awards concluded, and with that, we can now say with a fair amount of certainty that Nomadland is in the driver’s seat for Best Picture. The Academy Awards could still potentially throw a curveball, but the odds don’t favor that. Rather, it sure seems like this movie is the Oscar pick. Sit tight for the rest of the guilds to chime in, but if you had to pick a film to repeat with the Academy, Nomadland is the one, especially after PGA…

Here’s all of the winners from the Producers Guild Awards:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)

Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black

“Mank” (Netflix)

Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

“Minari” (A24)

Producer: Christina Oh

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – WINNER

Producers: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“The Croods: A New Age” (DreamWorks Animation)

Producer: Mark Swift

“Onward” (Pixar)

Producer: Kori Rae

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

Producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou

“Soul” (Pixar) – WINNER

Producer: Dana Murray

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Producers: Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television

“Better Call Saul” (AMC) – Season 5

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“Bridgerton” – (Netflix) – Season 1

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“The Crown” (Netflix) – Season 4 – WINNER

Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) – Season 2

Producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck

“Ozark” (Netflix) – Season 3

Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) – Season 10

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) – Season 1

Producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ullin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) – Season 6

Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis – WINNER

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 1

Producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) – Season 2

Producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“Normal People” (Hulu)

Producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) – WINNER

Producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto

“The Undoing” (HBO)

Producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Producers: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Bad Education” (HBO)

Producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square“

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus) – WINNER

Producers: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller

“Jane Goodall: The Hope“

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“What the Constitution Means To Me“

Producers: eligibility determination pending

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes” (CBS) – Season 53

Producer: Bill Owens

“The Last Dance” (ESPN) – Season 1 – WINNER

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“Laurel Canyon” (EPIX)

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“McMillion$” (HBO) – Season 1

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” (Netflix)

Producers: eligibility determination pending

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Special)” (Netflix)

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central) – Season 26

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO) – Season 7 – WINNER

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS) – Season 6

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC) – Season 46

Producers: eligibility determination pending

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race” (CBS) – Season 32

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

“The Masked Singer” (FOX) – Season 3, Season 4

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“Nailed It!” (Netflix) – Season 4

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 12) – WINNER

Producers: eligibility determination pending

“The Voice” (NBC) – Season 18, Season 19

Producers: eligibility determination pending

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“My Octopus Teacher” – WINNER

“Softie”

“A Thousand Cuts”

“Time”

“The Truffle Hunters”

Outstanding Sports Program

“Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics” (S1) (YouTube) – WINNER

“Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” (HBO)

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (S26) (HBO)

“Seeing America with Megan Rapinoe” (HBO)

“The Shop: Uninterrupted Featuring President Barack Obama” (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Animaniacs” (S1) (Hulu)

“Carmen Sandiego” (S3) (Netflix)

“Looney Tunes Cartoons” (S1) (HBO Max)

“The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special” (HBO Max) – WINNER

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (S7) (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Short Form Program

“Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler” (S3) (AMC)

“Between The Scenes – The Daily Show” (S5) (Comedy Central)

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (S3) (Apple TV) – WINNER

“Inside Pixar: Inspired” (S1) (Disney Plus)

“SNL Presents: Stories from the Show” (S1) (NBC)

Stay tuned to see if Nomadland can repeat at the Academy Awards!