CRITERIA: HOLLYWOOD FRONTRUNNERS SELECTION is based on multiple elements that are taken into consideration including advance screenings, award events and consultations with industry insiders (agents, managers, journalists, awards strategists, filmmakers, awards voters, producers, studio execs).

BEST PICTURE

1. Da 5 Bloods

2. The Trial of the Chicago 7

3. News of the World

4. Mank

5. West Side Story

6. Nomadland

7. C’mon C’mon

8. Ammonite

9. Stillwater

10. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Next in Line: 11. The White Tiger 12. The French Dispatch 13. 14. I’m Thinking of Ending Things 15. Tenet 16. Promising Young Woman 17. The Last Duel 18. The Eyes of Tammy Faye 19. On the Rocks 20. Hillbilly Elegy 21. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 22. Dune 23. Those Who Wish Me Dead 24. Next Goal Wins 25. The King of Staten Island 26. Respect 27. Minari 28. Soul 29. The Way Back 30. The Invisible Man