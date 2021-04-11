HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > And the winners for the 2021 Directors Guild of America Awards are:
Sun, Apr 11 2021 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CAUSES, CELEBS, CONTESTS, CRAFTS, FEATURED, HEADLINES, MOVIES, MUSIC, News

And the winners for the 2021 Directors Guild of America Awards are:

By: Hollywood News Team

And the winners for the 2021 Directors Guild of America Awards are:

Feature Film – Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Debut Feature Film – Darius Marder – Sound of Metal
Documentary M – Scott Frank- The Queen’s Gambit
Drama Series – Leslie Linka Glatter – Homeland
Comedy Series – Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)
Reality Series – Joseph Guidry – Petal to the Metal
Children?s Program – Amy Chatz – We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical
Variety/News Special – Thomas Schlamme – A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Commercial – Melina Matsoukas – You Love Me for Beats by Dr. Dre
Robert B. Aldrich – Achievement Award – Betty Thomas
Honorary Lifetime Member – Paris Barclay

About Hollywood News Team

All news about awards, movies, music and television, access to red carpet and live events, and one-on-one in depth interviews with stars and celebrities. News from behind the scenes – backstage, on set, private parties and many other inside pathways of Hollywood.
View all articles by Hollywood News Team
Send Email |Website

Follow us

Breaking Hollywood News   


UPDATES BY EMAIL

Comments are closed.