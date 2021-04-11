And the winners for the 2021 Directors Guild of America Awards are:
Feature Film – Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Debut Feature Film – Darius Marder – Sound of Metal
Documentary M – Scott Frank- The Queen’s Gambit
Drama Series – Leslie Linka Glatter – Homeland
Comedy Series – Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)
Reality Series – Joseph Guidry – Petal to the Metal
Children?s Program – Amy Chatz – We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical
Variety/News Special – Thomas Schlamme – A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Commercial – Melina Matsoukas – You Love Me for Beats by Dr. Dre
Robert B. Aldrich – Achievement Award – Betty Thomas
Honorary Lifetime Member – Paris Barclay