OSCARS® – 2021 ACADEMY AWARDS Winners
Congratulations to ALL 2021 Nominees and Winners.
BEST PICTURE
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Promising Young Woman
Mank
Minari
Sound of Metal
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Father
BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
BEST ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Maria Bakolova, Borat
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
BEST DIRECTOR
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fenell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson & Shaka King
Sound of Metal, Darius Marder & Abraham Marder
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Nomadland, Chloe Zhao
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen et al
The Father, Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton
One Night in Miami…, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Mank +
Nomadland
News of the World
The Trial of the chicago 7
Judas and the Black Messiah
EDITING
Alan Baumgarten, Trial of the Chicago 7
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father
Promising Young Woman
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Mank
News of the World
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
The Father
Tenet
SOUND
Sound of Metal
Soul
News of the World
Mank
Greyhound
COSTUMES
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Emmma
VISUAL EFFECTS
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Love and Monsters
ORIGINAL SCORE
Soul
Mank
News of the World
Minari
Da 5 Bloods
ORIGINAL SONG
Speak Now from One Night in Miami
Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah
MAKEUP AND HAIR
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
ANIMATED FEATURE
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
My Octopus Teacher
Crip Camp
TIME
Collective
The Mole Agent
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Another Round (Denmark)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Collective (Romania)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
LIVE ACTION SHORT
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Image Copyright AMPAS®