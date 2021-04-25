HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > OSCARS® – 2021 ACADEMY AWARDS Winners
OSCARS® – 2021 ACADEMY AWARDS Winners

By: HollywoodNews.com

Congratulations to ALL 2021 Nominees and Winners.

BEST PICTURE
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Promising Young Woman
Mank
Minari
Sound of Metal
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Father

BEST ACTOR
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (L-R) CAITLIN FITZGERALD as DAPHNE O’CONNOR, ALAN METOSKIE as ALLEN GINSBURG, ALEX SHARP as RENNIE DAVIS, JEREMY STRONG as JERRY RUBIN, JOHN CARROLL LYNCH as DAVID DELLINGER, SASHA BARON COHEN as ABBEY HOFFMAN, NOAH ROBBINS as LEE WEINER. NICO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2020.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Maria Bakolova, Borat
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank


BEST DIRECTOR
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fenell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson & Shaka King
Sound of Metal, Darius Marder & Abraham Marder

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Nomadland, Chloe Zhao
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen et al
The Father, Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton
One Night in Miami…, Kemp Powers
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

CINEMATOGRAPHY
Mank +
Nomadland
News of the World
The Trial of the chicago 7
Judas and the Black Messiah

EDITING
Alan Baumgarten, Trial of the Chicago 7
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father
Promising Young Woman

PRODUCTION DESIGN
Mank
News of the World
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
The Father
Tenet

SOUND
Sound of Metal
Soul
News of the World
Mank
Greyhound

COSTUMES
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Emmma

VISUAL EFFECTS
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
The One and Only Ivan
Love and Monsters

ORIGINAL SCORE
Soul
Mank
News of the World
Minari
Da 5 Bloods

ORIGINAL SONG
Speak Now from One Night in Miami
Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7
Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah

MAKEUP AND HAIR
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio

ANIMATED FEATURE
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
My Octopus Teacher
Crip Camp
TIME
Collective
The Mole Agent

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Another Round (Denmark)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Collective (Romania)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

LIVE ACTION SHORT
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Congratulations to ALL nominees and Winners!

Image Copyright AMPAS®

