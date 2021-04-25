OSCARS® – 2021 ACADEMY AWARDS Winners

Congratulations to ALL 2021 Nominees and Winners.

BEST PICTURE

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Promising Young Woman

Mank

Minari

Sound of Metal

Judas and the Black Messiah

The Father



BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Maria Bakolova, Borat

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank



BEST DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fenell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson & Shaka King

Sound of Metal, Darius Marder & Abraham Marder

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sacha Baron Cohen et al

The Father, Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton

One Night in Miami…, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Mank +

Nomadland

News of the World

The Trial of the chicago 7

Judas and the Black Messiah

EDITING

Alan Baumgarten, Trial of the Chicago 7

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father

Promising Young Woman

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mank

News of the World

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Father

Tenet

SOUND

Sound of Metal

Soul

News of the World

Mank

Greyhound

COSTUMES

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Emmma

VISUAL EFFECTS

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

The One and Only Ivan

Love and Monsters

ORIGINAL SCORE

Soul

Mank

News of the World

Minari

Da 5 Bloods

ORIGINAL SONG

Speak Now from One Night in Miami

Husavik from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

lo Sì (Seen) from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah

MAKEUP AND HAIR

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

ANIMATED FEATURE

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

My Octopus Teacher

Crip Camp

TIME

Collective

The Mole Agent

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Another Round (Denmark)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Collective (Romania)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

LIVE ACTION SHORT

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

