Golden Globes NO more…

Golden Globes 2022 Canceled On NBC.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” said the Comcast-owned network this morning. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

At this time, it is unclear if NBC will or will not be paying the HFPA the $60 million annual fee for the 2022 right to air the dick clark productions’ produced Golden Globes.