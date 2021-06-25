The Duke: Starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren

In 1961, Kempton Bunton (Jim Broadbent), a 60-year old taxi driver, stole Goya?s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. It was the first (and remains the only) theft in the Gallery’s history.

Kempton sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on condition that the government invested more in care for the elderly – he had long campaigned for pensioners to receive free television.

What happened next became the stuff of legend. Only 50 years later did the full story emerge – Kempton had spun a web of lies. The only truth was that he was a good man, determined to change the world and save his marriage – how and why he used the Duke to achieve that is a wonderfully uplifting tale.

Roger Michell, the son of a British diplomat, was born in South Africa and as a child lived in Beirut, Damascus and Prague. He is a theatre and film director. His films include PERSUASION, MY NIGHT WITH REG, TITANIC TOWN, NOTTING HILL, CHANGING LANES, THE MOTHER, VENUS, ENDURING LOVE, MORNING GLORY, HYDE PARK ON HUDSON, LE WEEK-END, MY COUSIN RACHEL, NOTHING LIKE A DAME and BLACKBIRD.

Runtime: 96 minutes

Directed by Roger Michell

Written by Richard Bean and Clive Coleman

Produced by Nicky Bentham

Starring

Jim Broadbent

Helen Mirren

Fionn Whitehead

Anna Maxwell Martin

Matthew Goode

Jake Bandeira

Aimée Kelly

and Charlotte Spencer