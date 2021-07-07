        Casanova, Last Love                Paper Birds Starring Edward Norton                “BELLE” makes WORLD debut CANNES                The Duke: Starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren                All The Streets Are Silent                The Official Selection 2021 of the Festival de Cannes                Borderlands: The infamous treasure hunter Lilith played by Cate Blanchett                SHEPHERD: The Story of a Jewish Dog                Golden Globes NO more...                OSCARS® - 2021 ACADEMY AWARDS Winners                PENSKE Announces Strategic Investment in SXSW                Mank Wins Feature Award from American Society of Cinematographers                BAFTA Nominations and Winners 2021                And the winners for the 2021 Directors Guild of America Awards are:                HOLLYWOOD FRONTRUNNERS™        
Casanova, Last Love

By: HollywoodNews.com

London, 18th century. Casanova, famous for his affinities for sexual pleasure and gambling, arrives recently exiled from Paris. Living in a new city completely foreign to him, Casanova meets the beautiful young prostitute, Marianne de Charpillon. He becomes enamoured with her to the point where he loses interest in all other women. The legendary lover is willing to do anything to seduce her, but Charpillon has other plans and refutes his advances. With her challenges to Casanova: “You will only have me if you stop desiring me!”, he must adopt a new philosophy to achieve the love he so desires. Told in flashbacks, the film exposes Casanova?s lifelong secret that Charpillon was the one true love of his life.

DIRECTED BY: Benoît Jacquot
WRITTEN BY: Chantal Thomas, Jérôme Beaujour and Benoît Jacquot
STARRING: Vincent Lindon, Stacy Martin, and Valeria Golino

Running Time: 98 mins | Language: French with English subtitles

