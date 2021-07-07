        Casanova, Last Love                Paper Birds Starring Edward Norton                “BELLE” makes WORLD debut CANNES                The Duke: Starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren                All The Streets Are Silent                The Official Selection 2021 of the Festival de Cannes                Borderlands: The infamous treasure hunter Lilith played by Cate Blanchett                SHEPHERD: The Story of a Jewish Dog                Golden Globes NO more...                OSCARS® - 2021 ACADEMY AWARDS Winners                PENSKE Announces Strategic Investment in SXSW                Mank Wins Feature Award from American Society of Cinematographers                BAFTA Nominations and Winners 2021                And the winners for the 2021 Directors Guild of America Awards are:                HOLLYWOOD FRONTRUNNERS™        
Paper Birds Starring Edward Norton

PAPER BIRDS PT. 1 & PT. 2 tells the story of Toto (Archie Yates), a short-sighted child with an exceptional talent for music. With guidance from his grandparents Robert (Edward Norton), a highly respected musician devoted to his music above all else, and Elsa (Joss Stone), who set aside her dreams of being an artist to care for her family, Toto must find his way through the world of darkness to bring back his sister, taken away by mysterious shadows. He’ll use the depth of music to open portals to the invisible world. And when he confronts the shadows, they’ll reveal their deeper purpose. The films are the latest virtual reality immersive experience from acclaimed, award-winning animation companies 3DAR (“Earth”) and Baobab Studios (“Baba Yaga,” “Crow: The Legend”).

The VR experience premiered virtually at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 11 and will be available exclusively on Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 on July 8, 2021. Purchase Part 1 of PAPER BIRDS now and receive access to Part 2 when it launches.

Release Date: July 8, 2021
Platform: Available exclusively on Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2,
https://tinyurl.com/PaperBirdsOculus

