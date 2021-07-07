Paper Birds Starring Edward Norton

PAPER BIRDS PT. 1 & PT. 2 tells the story of Toto (Archie Yates), a short-sighted child with an exceptional talent for music. With guidance from his grandparents Robert (Edward Norton), a highly respected musician devoted to his music above all else, and Elsa (Joss Stone), who set aside her dreams of being an artist to care for her family, Toto must find his way through the world of darkness to bring back his sister, taken away by mysterious shadows. He’ll use the depth of music to open portals to the invisible world. And when he confronts the shadows, they’ll reveal their deeper purpose. The films are the latest virtual reality immersive experience from acclaimed, award-winning animation companies 3DAR (“Earth”) and Baobab Studios (“Baba Yaga,” “Crow: The Legend”).

The VR experience premiered virtually at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival on Friday, June 11 and will be available exclusively on Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 on July 8, 2021. Purchase Part 1 of PAPER BIRDS now and receive access to Part 2 when it launches.

Release Date: July 8, 2021

Platform: Available exclusively on Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2,

https://tinyurl.com/PaperBirdsOculus