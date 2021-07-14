“PIG” Starring Nicolas Cage

PIG tells the story of a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Story By: Michael Sarnoski & Vanessa Block

Producers: Kyle Eaton, Bobby Hoppey, Adam Paulsen, Dori A. Rath, Joseph Restaino, and Steven Weisman

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, David Knell, Darius Pierce, and Elijah Ungvary

Distributor: Neon

PIG is in theaters Everywhere July 16