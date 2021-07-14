        "PIG" Starring Nicolas Cage                Casanova, Last Love                Paper Birds Starring Edward Norton                “BELLE” makes WORLD debut CANNES                The Duke: Starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren                All The Streets Are Silent                The Official Selection 2021 of the Festival de Cannes                Borderlands: The infamous treasure hunter Lilith played by Cate Blanchett                SHEPHERD: The Story of a Jewish Dog                Golden Globes NO more...                OSCARS® - 2021 ACADEMY AWARDS Winners                PENSKE Announces Strategic Investment in SXSW                Mank Wins Feature Award from American Society of Cinematographers                BAFTA Nominations and Winners 2021                And the winners for the 2021 Directors Guild of America Awards are:        
“PIG” Starring Nicolas Cage

By: HollywoodNews.com

PIG tells the story of a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Director: Michael Sarnoski
Story By: Michael Sarnoski & Vanessa Block
Producers: Kyle Eaton, Bobby Hoppey, Adam Paulsen, Dori A. Rath, Joseph Restaino, and Steven Weisman
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, David Knell, Darius Pierce, and Elijah Ungvary

Distributor: Neon

PIG is in theaters Everywhere July 16

