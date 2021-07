Sony Pictures Classics will open Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers” on December 24, 2021

The story of two mothers who give birth the same day.

The film stars Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, and Israel Elejalde, with Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma

Photo credit El Deseo D.A. S.L.U., photo by Nico Bustos