2022 Annual Oscar Nominees

Oscar Nominations 2022: ‘Power of the Dog’ Leads With 12 Nods.

BEST PICTURE

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

BEST DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car’

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick, BOOM!

Will Smith

Denzel Washington

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,”

Olivia Colman

Penelope Cruz

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciarin Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“CODA”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

BEST FILM EDITING

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Cruella”

“Cyrano”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Be Alive,” “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas,” “Encanto”

“Down to Joy,” “Belfast”

“No Time To Die,” “No Time to Die”

“Somehow You Do You,” “Four Good Days”

BEST SOUND

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“No Time To Die”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells Vs. The Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul…or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised”

“Writing With Fire”

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“Audible”

“Lead Me Home”

“The Queen of Basketball”

Three Songs for Benazir”

“When We Were Bullies”

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Box Ballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

“Ala Kachuu – “Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”