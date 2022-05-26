        Johnny Depp Congratulations!                Ray Liotta: Rest in Peace good friend.                Peace and Love!                The 2022 Oscar Winners and Nominees                2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards: And the Winners are...                2022 Annual Oscar Nominees                Sidney Poitier: “One of Hollywood’s Greatest Legends.”                The Power of HOPE: One person can change the world by giving people HOPE! Washington, Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr. , Mandela, Mother Teresa, Malala                2021 CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS                78th Venice International Film Festival                "Parallel Mothers" by Pedro Almodóvar. Starring Penelope Cruz                Cannes: 2021 Film Winners                "PIG" Starring Nicolas Cage                Casanova, Last Love                Paper Birds Starring Edward Norton        
Ray Liotta: Rest in Peace good friend.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 22: Actor Ray Liotta speaks onstage at the 16th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala presented by The Los Angeles Times held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 22, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.

Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ star, is dead at 67.

Rest in Peace good friend.

Raymond Allen Liotta (Italian: [liˈɔtta]; December 18, 1954 – May 26, 2022) was an American actor and producer. His best-known roles include Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams (1989), Henry Hill in Goodfellas (1990), and Tommy Vercetti in the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002).

His other roles included Ray Sinclair in Something Wild (1986), for which he received a Golden Globe nomination, as well as starring in Unlawful Entry (1992), Cop Land (1997), Hannibal (2001), Blow (2001), John Q (2002), Identity (2003), Observe and Report (2009), Killing Them Softly (2012), The Place Beyond the Pines (2012), and Marriage Story (2019), as well as the drama series Shades of Blue (2016–2018).

