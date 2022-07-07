        James Caan: Will miss you old friend.                Johnny Depp Congratulations!                Ray Liotta: Rest in Peace good friend.                Peace and Love!                The 2022 Oscar Winners and Nominees                2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards: And the Winners are...                2022 Annual Oscar Nominees                Sidney Poitier: “One of Hollywood’s Greatest Legends.”                The Power of HOPE: One person can change the world by giving people HOPE! Washington, Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr. , Mandela, Mother Teresa, Malala                2021 CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS                78th Venice International Film Festival                "Parallel Mothers" by Pedro Almodóvar. Starring Penelope Cruz                Cannes: 2021 Film Winners                "PIG" Starring Nicolas Cage                Casanova, Last Love        
James Caan: Will miss you old friend.

By: HollywoodNews.com

Good bye dear friend. Janice and I will miss you.

James Edmund Caan (March 26, 1940 – July 6, 2022) was an American actor who was nominated for several awards, including four Golden Globes, an Emmy, and an Oscar. Caan was awarded a motion pictures star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.

After early roles in Howard Hawks’s El Dorado (1966), Robert Altman’s Countdown (1967) and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Rain People (1969), he came to prominence for playing his signature role of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather (1972), for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. He reprised the role of Sonny Corleone in The Godfather Part II (1974) with a cameo appearance at the end.

Caan had significant roles in films such as Brian’s Song (1971), Cinderella Liberty (1973), The Gambler (1974), Rollerball (1975), A Bridge Too Far (1977), and Alan J. Pakula’s Comes a Horseman (1978). He had sporadically worked in film since the 1980s, with his notable performances including roles in Thief (1981), Gardens of Stone (1987), Misery (1990), Dick Tracy (1990), Bottle Rocket (1996), The Yards (2000), Dogville (2003), and Elf (2003).

Courtesy Paramount Pictures

